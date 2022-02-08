AG Shapiro announces settlement with State College landlord

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — McKinney Properties, a company that manages several buildings in State College, has paid $25,000 in restitution after a settlement with the Attorney General’s Office.

McKinney Properties charged a 15% administrative charge on top of damage/cleaning/paint charges that were assessed against the tenants’ security deposits, according to the Attorney General’s Office Assurance of Voluntary Compliance (AVC). Some of the properties cater to students at Penn State, such as Calder Commons and Meridian on College Ave.

“Some of these tenants were students away from home, on their own, for the first time and signing their first leases,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “Schemes like these are Scams 101. My office won’t allow Pennsylvania students like these and others to be taken advantage of, we’re prepared to step up and protect their interests.”

Consumers that would like to be considered for restitution should submit a complaint with the attorney general’s office online.