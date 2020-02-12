Ag Secretary reminds owners importance of dog licensing

LANCASTER, Pa. (WTAJ) – Today, Agriculture Secretary, Russel Redding recognized ‘Love Your Dog Month’ in Pennsylvania by reminding dog owners about the importance of getting a license for their dog.

“With things that we love in a couple of days and Valentine’s day, we just thought it was appropriate moment to say we have a society who loves their dogs but, they need to do the right thing, the lawful thing. And that’s licensing their dogs as well” Stated Redding.

Licenses are available through county treasurers’ offices and even some veterinarian offices.

It costs only $6.50-$8.50 annually to get a dog license.

Pennsylvania requires a current license for all dogs at least three-months-old but according to the Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement, it is estimated that fewer than half of all dogs in the commonwealth are licensed.

“Through the collaboration and partnership with the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement, we are continuing to rescue animals from cruelty and neglect and bring their abusers to justice,” said the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Nicole Wilson. “Dog Law does such important work to ensure the safety of the dogs in our state, and our communities, and through our relationship, they are also making an impact on animals who are victims of abuse.”

The sale of licenses also helps the department’s Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement protect Pennsylvanians and their pets. Fees pay for inspecting licensed kennels, investigating complaints of illegal kennels and kennel conditions, state veterinarian visits to kennels, monitoring dangerous dogs, returning stray dogs to their owners, compensating shelters to care for stray dogs, and compensating farmers for attacks on livestock.

To find your county treasurer, dog warden, and a database of shelter and kennel inspections, visit licenseyourdogpa.pa.gov or call the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement at 717-787-3062.