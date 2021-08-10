Ag Progress Days to hold free COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Andres Veloso, 12, gets the first dose of the Pzifer COVID-19 vaccine, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Miami. Florida is reporting a surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the highly contagious delta variant. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russel Redding, was joined by other state officials to remind the Commonwealth of the free vaccine clinic hosted by the Department of Health at the Ag Progress Days in State College.

The vaccine clinic is located between the College Building and the Department of Agriculture building on West 10th Street.

“From our rural plains to our city spaces, this is a layer of protection that will benefit you, your family, your community, and this commonwealth,” Redding said.

At Ag Progress Days, individuals will be able to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A small inventory of Moderna will also be available but only for those who may have missed their second shot of the two-shot series.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health urges Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing masks when required by law, rules and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. Pennsylvanians in counties with substantial or high transmission of COVID-19 should wear a mask indoors in public situations.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians:

