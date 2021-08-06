Ag Progress Days kicks off August 10 with over 400 vendors

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The largest outdoor agriculture exposition is Pennsylvania is making a return to Centre County. Penn State’s Ag Progress Days kicks off on Tuesday, August 10, and with over 400 vendors, there’s something new around every corner.

Ag Progress Days invites farmers and families to learn the latest in products and practices.

Tuesday, August 10: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, August 11: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, August 12: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be children’s educational programs with wildlife and farm animals, machinery demonstrations, and a question and answer session with U.S. Representative Glenn Thompson.

SPECIAL SESSIONS:

— Tuesday, August 10 at 1 p.m. in the Red Barn Annex: College of Agricultural Sciences Dean Rick Roush and state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding will host a “town hall” forum focusing on the current status and future expectations for Pennsylvania’s agricultural economy. This session also will be live-streamed as a webinar.

— Wednesday, August 11 at 1:30 p.m. in the Red Barn Annex: Roush and Redding will be joined by a panel including state Senate Ag and Rural Affairs Committee Chair Elder Vogel and extension and business experts to discuss considerations for transitioning an ag business to the next generation, to employees, or to a new business model or product line. This session also will be live-streamed as a webinar.

— Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 3 p.m. in the College Exhibits Building theatre: U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, ranking Republican on the House Agriculture Committee, will provide the latest updates from Washington and highlight solutions the House Ag Committee is developing to address issues facing farmers. This session will include a question-and-answer period.

“The show supports the ag industry, our food vendors, our nonprofit organizations, that money goes right back into the industry,” said Jesse Darlington, manager of Ag Progress Days.

While those individual sales go back to the agriculture vendors, admission and parking are free.