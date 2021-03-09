Afternoon power outage hits Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A power outage Tuesday afternoon left dozens of businesses in Blair County without power.

The outages were reported in Altoona, Logan Township and Allegheny Township, About 1,700 customers lost power before 3 p.m. due to a substation glitch on Sixth Avenue, according to a spokesperson from First Energy.

It took about an hour for crews to fix the issue. All power has been restored.

Warm weather seemed to ease the worry of those waiting outside after the outage. Mark Maden of Carnegie Food Service Equipment said many of his coworkers were glad to get out and enjoy the weather.



“I figured ‘what better way to enjoy the day than play a little golf out here while we’re waiting for the power to come back on?” Maden said.

