ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman landed herself in jail after reportedly punching an officer in the side of the head before being taken to the ground and arrested.

Angela Hatch, 47, is facing charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats after police were called by an anonymous caller that she was on someone’s porch on the 2000 block of 1st Avenue in the City of Altoona. It was reported she was screaming at the time of the call, just after 5 p.m. June 12.

When police arrived, they found Hatch on the porch of a home where she tried to make small talk with the responding officers about traffic and how she helped two elderly women in the area.

Police noted the main door of the home was opened. When they tried to open the screen door to yell in and ask if anyone was home, Hatch ran at the door and slammed it shut. She tried to keep the officer from opening the screen door until she had to be detained.

While trying to handcuff her, Hatch reportedly used her foot to push away from the door, creating space between her and the officer. That’s when she swung. It was noted that Hatch was wearing jewelry on her hand at the time and caused a cut on the temple/hairline of the Altoona cop.

Hatch was then taken to the ground next to the porch and handcuffed. She reportedly told both officers that she had a “large number” of guns and she’ll kill both of them.

Police later discovered from witnesses that Hatch was outside for quite some time that Sunday afternoon yelling at passing vehicles and threatening drivers.

Hatch was placed in Blair County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.