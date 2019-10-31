After nearly a century in business, local pharmacy closing its doors

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family business with nearly 100 years of service is now closing its doors.

Beginning on November 11, all three locations for Dick’s Pharmacy will be shutting down.

Regretfully after 92 years in business, Dick’s Pharmacy will be closing it’s doors.Claysburg on 11/11, 4th St Altoona… Posted by Dicks Pharmacy Inc. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 The business announced the news on their Facebook page.

Helen Betar, who worked at the store for 10 years, called the pharmacy “a wonderful place.”

“Everybody there was so nice, and when you went in for medicine, everybody was very friendly, very helpful,” she said.

Now, customers, like Roger Sirko, said they’re concerned about where to go, having to change a routine that spans decades.

“I only live 5 minutes away. I’ve been coming here for forever. I’m 65 years old, and I’ve been coming here pretty much all my life,” Sirko said.

Patty Harpster, an employee for nearly 30 years, said people that came into the store weren’t just customers. They were family.

“They come in and share their baby pictures, wedding pictures, recipes, and we’re gonna miss them,” she said.

The Claysburg store will close at the end of the business day on Monday, November 11th, followed by the Altoona location on the 12th, and ending with Williamsburg on the 13th.

Also on the 12th, everyone’s prescriptions will be available at the Rite Aid on June Drive in Roaring Spring.