After crashing car, man breaks into nearby home

BERLIN, SOMERSET CO., Pa (WTAJ) — State Police out of Somerset have arrested a Berlin man after he crashed his car, broke into a home and then was found under a blanket.

Police say that Matthew Bailey, 20, had wrecked his Ford Explorer on February 21, which prompted police to arrive on the scene on Beachdale Road.

Once there, they found that Bailey hed fled the scene of the crash and subsequently broke into a nearby home on Beachdale Road by using a shovel to break the glass of the front door.

Police report they found Bailey on the living room couch, underneath a blanket.

Bailey was arrested for suspicion of DUI, burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and numerous traffic violations.