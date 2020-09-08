Adults, teen charged after guns, drugs found at traffic stop

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four adults and one juvenile were taken into custody and face various charges following a traffic stop and foot pursuit Saturday afternoon in East Wheatfield Township.

According to reports, Indiana state troopers conducted a traffic stop on a sedan after observing the vehicle fail to stop for a Stop sign. When approaching the driver’s side window, a trooper detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

After troopers ordered all five occupants out of the vehicle, an individual later identified as 20-year-old Treazure Toney allegedly threw a cup containing liquid into the face of a trooper and fled on foot. T. Toney was apprehended soon after.

After returning to the scene troopers discovered that 22-year-old Izaih Toney had reportedly removed two handguns and placed them in the weeds on the roadside. I. Tony was taken into custody and was later found to be in possession of 21 individually-wrapped baggies of suspected crack cocaine, one baggie containing eight rocks of suspected crack cocaine, and one baggie containing marijuana.

Upon further investigation, 21-year-old Jasmine Dorsey was reportedly seen to have a large lump on her right hip that later revealed to be four baggies containing 355 Ecstasy tablets. A 16-year-old juvenile riding in the vehicle was also reported to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana.

The vehicle operator an adult female, was reportedly found to be under the influence of marijuana and was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

T. Toney was charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, and Harassment. I. Toney was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver, two counts of Firearms not to be Carried without a License, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana.

Dorsey was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver and Possession of a Controlled Substance. The juvenile was charged with Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana.