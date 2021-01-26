“Adopt a Grandparent” this Valentine’s Day

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County community member is working to spread the love this Valentine’s Day and encouraging you to “adopt a grandparent.”

The program will gift residents in long term care facilities with self-care treats, such as fuzzy socks with treads on the bottom, hand and foot lotion, and a handwritten card from a student in the Bald Eagle or State College Area School District.

So far, donations have been able to provide for all of the residents in the Eagle Valley Personal Care Home, and the next location is being chosen. Donors also have the option to sponsor specific residents in any nursing home of their choice.

“It’s very important to me for all these people to remember something from this year that made them smile. They have nothing else this year that made them smile. They’ve been stuck inside, they haven’t been able to see their families, their friends… it’s just really sad to even think about it,” says Allissa Jabco, the community member spearheading the project.

Community members can sponsor one grandparent per $30 donation by contacting Jabco through ajabco19@yahoo.com.