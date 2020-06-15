Adopt-a-cat month celebrated by Cambria County Humane Society

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Humane Society of Cambria County is celebrating “Adopt-a-cat” month by hosting their very own adoption event.

The adoption event, sponsored by Pediatric Therapy, runs from June 14 to June 27, 2020.

The Cambria County Humane Society will be waiving and/or discounting both cat and kitten adoption fees, hoping to encourage the community to adopt.

The humane society tells us that all adoption applications submitted during the time period and those currently being processed will be eligible for reduced adoption fees. Adult cat fees of $45 will be waived and kitten fees of $55 will be discounted 50% when adopting two or more kittens.

Prior to adoption, cats are vaccinated, dewormed, and treated for fleas and ticks. As well, the vast

majority of cats are spayed and neutered. Prior to adoption, kittens receive age-appropriate

vaccinations and are dewormed and treated for fleas and ticks when they become of age. Kittens are often too young to be spayed or neutered. For pets that are not yet spayed and neutered, this

becomes the responsibility of the adopter. In addition to routine medical treatment, cats and kittens receive any further required care. Often times the cost of care is $150 or greater.

The Humane Society of Cambria County has opened up to the public, with Cambria County now in the green phase, but has implemented certain restrictions and changes in policies to keep everyone safe and better manage our facility. Public visitors are permitted into the building but at a limited capacity that also considers staff and volunteers. All visitors are being asked to sign in and out prior to entering our adoption rooms. And, physical visitations with animals are reserved for those who have an approved adoption or foster application.