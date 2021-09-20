Adam Zook Memorial Run will be held for the second year

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- The second annual Adam Zook Memorial Run will take place Saturday at the Reservoir Park in Tyrone. Folks can participate in either the 5k run or a two-mile walk beginning at 8:30 a.m. The race will follow with a pancake breakfast and basket raffles.

The Zook family created the run for their loved one Adam, who died from suicide in 2019. Zook participated in track and cross country in high school. Then, he participated in the school newspaper.

Adam’s brother, Hayden, says that this run will combine competitiveness and fun. These are the two traits that embody Adam’s spirit. Hayden says while this race is dedicated to Adam. He would want to run to be about others and helping them cope with anything going on.

“He was very competitive, but he was also a very loving human,” Zook said. “He loved his competitors. He would shake people’s hands at the end of the race. He encouraged others at the same time, wanting to win. It’s a good balance of competitor and friend at the same time.”

Registration for the event is $15 for anyone 18 and under, then $25 for anyone over 19. This race is meant for anyone willing to participate, whether they’re actual competitive runners or supporting a cause.

All the proceeds made from the run will fund scholarships for two Tyrone high school seniors, particularly those from track runners who embody Adam’s spirit. The race will go through some of the places that Adam ran during high school.