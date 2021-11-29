Activist to be extradited back to Bedford County to face charges in 2020 shooting

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An activist who was marching through Bedford County with a group and heading towards Washington D.C. will be extradited back to Bedford County, according to the District Attorney.

Orsino Thurman was charged in the August 2020 shooting after a Bedford County resident fired shots at the group, reportedly hitting Thurman in the face. He was then taken to Conemaugh Memorial Hospital in Johnstown.

Most recently, the Bedford County Resident, Terry Myers, appeared in court for his charges while Thurman refused to come back to Pennsylvania. He was later found and arrested in Illinois after a chase and stand-off with police while allegedly holding a child hostage in his car.

Bedford County District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts received a Governor’s Warrant to extradite Thurman back to Bedford County. It was served on him in Illinois and will remain in prison until Illinois authorities inform Bedford County that he’s available to be picked up.

“For the last several months the District Attorney’s Office has been working in conjunction with Illinois authorities and the Governor’s Office here in Pennsylvania to obtain a Governor’s Warrant to have Mr. Thurman extradited back to PA. This was necessary because Thurman refused to agree to the extradition. We were able to successfully obtain the Governor’s Warrant and it was served on Thurman in Illinois today. As a result of the work of my office, Thurman is no longer entitled to bail and will be held In jail until Illinois authorities notify me that he is available for pick up. He will then be extradited back to Bedford County. “ -Statement from Bedford County District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts

The activist group, totaling about 55 people, said they were marching from Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Washington, D.C. Frank Nitty, one of the group’s leaders, believes the incident was racially motivated.

The Schellsburg resident, Terry Myers, was originally charged with aggravated assault, 19 counts of reckless endangerment of another person and 19 counts of simple assault.

Orsino Von Thurman was charged with aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm.