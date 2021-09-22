Activist from Bedford shooting posts bond after standoff in Illinois

(WTAJ) — An activist facing charges in relation to a Bedford County shooting from 2020 has now posted bond after his alleged involvement in a police chase and standoff in Illinois.

Orsino Thurman posted a $75,000 bond in DeWitt County, Illinois. Thurman was allowed to post bond despite Dewitt County having a copy of the warrant and charges from Pennsylvania, according to Bedford County District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts.

Childers-Potts said she is in contact with state police and they will be issuing a statement in the near future. She was notified about Thurman by the prosecutor in Illinois late Wednesday morning.

Thurman was part of an activist group that was marching from Milwaukee to Washington, D.C. for the anniversary of Martin Luther King’s “I Have A Dream” speech.

In Illinois, Thurman allegedly drove away from police when they tried to stop him and ask about a domestic battery incident. Police had to stop Thurman’s vehicle with spike strips and Thurman refused to get out of the car for several hours, according to the charges filed. Police said Thurman had a baby with him and negotiators were able to have the baby handed over to the mother.

Thurman was taken to the Dewitt County Jail. DeWitt County State’s Attorney Dan Markwell said no formal charges have been filed. A judge found probable cause that Thurman committed felony crimes, which gave them a basis to set a bond and keep him in custody, according to our sister station WCIA.