Activist sees 6 figure bail set after extradition back to Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Orsino Thurman, an activist from Wisconsin facing charges in Bedford County in relation to a shooting from 2020, was arraigned Thursday afternoon.

Thurman, 38, was extradited to Pennsylvania, which was approved in November of 2021. Thurman was part of a group that was marching from Milwaukee to Washington D.C. in August of 2020, where their route included the Lincoln Highway in Bedford County.

A Bedford County resident, Terry Myers, 51, was accused of firing shots at the group. Thurman was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Hospital for injuries. According to police, the shots were fired after an argument.

Thurman was reportedly a witness in the case against Myers, but never showed up to court. Thurman was extradited after being arrested in September of 2021 in Illinois, where he was a suspect in a police chase and standoff in a separate incident.

Thurman faces charges of aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm. Myers was charged with aggravated assault, 19 counts of reckless endangerment of another person and 19 counts of simple assault.

Thurman’s bail is $350,000 cash. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19.