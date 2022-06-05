ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Get ready to rock out this summer as the Activate Altoona Festival is coming to PNG Stadium this July.

The Activate Altoona Festival will see performances by bands playing tribute to Green Day, Blink-182, Black Sabbath and more. It goes from Friday, July 29 to Saturday, July 30 with tickets costing $10 for general admission and $20 for diamond seats. For Friday the festival runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Friday’s lineup:

The Allman Brothers tribute – 6 p.m.

AC/DC tribute – 7:30 p.m.

Black Sabbath tribute – 9 p.m.

Saturday’s lineup:

Green Day tribute- 1 p.m.

Alice in Chains tribute – 2:15 p.m.

Social Distortion tribute – 3:30 p.m.

The Cure tribute – 4:45 p.m.

Blink-182 tribute – 6 p.m.

Stone Temple Pilots tribute – 7:15 p.m.

Prince tribute – 8:30 p.m.

Besides music, there will be food and many local artists along with vendors throughout the stadium exhibiting their works for purchase.

More information about the festival can be found on the Activate Altoona Festival Facebook page and tickets can be purchased online.