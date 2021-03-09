Acrylic shields installed at Johnstown Airport

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) installed acrylic shields at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The shields were installed at security checkpoints where TSA officers typically interact with passengers, such as the travel document program and property search areas.



Acrylic shields have been installed at the checkpoint to help reduce locations where cross-contamination may take place. (TSA photo)



TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, Karen Keys-Turner said the shield installation is one of many critical pandemic-related initiatives.

“We expect that the installation of these shields will help prevent cross-contamination among travelers and the TSA workforce to help stop the spread of the coronavirus,” Keys-Turner said.