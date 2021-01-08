AccuWeather funds weather exhibit at Discovery Space

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After receiving a large donation, a new exhibit is in the works for State College science center, Discovery Space.

The six-figure donation came from the founder of AccuWeather, allowing for the creation of a weather exhibit, which will remain in the works for the coming months.

The executive director of Discovery Space, Michele Crowl, says the exhibit will teach visitors the science behind weather and the data used to predict it.

“The exhibit will allow us to talk about, what is meteorology, how is it done, and all the sort of key pieces that go into making what they see everyday on their local news and their weather report,” says Crowl.

She says half of that donation money will go toward sustaining the Discovery Space while they’re closed due to the pandemic.