HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The case against a Virginia man accused of killing two women in 2009 is headed to Huntingdon County court.

MORICO JOHNSON (HUNTINGDON COUNTY PRISON)

After 13 years without answers, DNA results were able to lead police to arrest a Virginia man they believe murdered two Mount Union women in 2009, and now he’s headed to court.

Morico Johnson, 47, of Newport News, Virginia, was taken into custody in his hometown Tuesday, May 24, according to an online arrest report. He faces homicide charges in the death of both Mount Union women, Huntingdon County court dockets show.

Johnson went through his preliminary hearing Tuesday, July 12, and a Huntingdon County judge found there was enough evidence for a trial in the court of common pleas

In 2009, Christine McWhorter, 22, and Beatrice Daniels, 31, were both found dead at the Chestnut Terrace Apartments located on Federal Drive, in Mount Union. Police said in the original reports that they were both lying in their bed with gunshot wounds, but there was no sign of a struggle.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Investigators got a lead in 2018 from the DNA testing that led them to Johnson who they were able to interview in 2019.