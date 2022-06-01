JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–A Mahaffney man accused of raping a girl since she was eight years old is facing 150 felony charges, according to police.

In an interview at the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department on May 6, the alleged victim said that Douglas Poole, 50, currently in the Jefferson County prison, started to abuse her when they lived in Florida. She moved to live with family in Pennsylvania after he was imprisoned in Florida, according to the criminal complaint. Police didn’t say why he was in a Florida jail.

The victim continued to tell police that in September when she was 15, Poole got out of jail and got a place along Foundry Street in Punxsutawney. At first, there was no abuse, but she told police that shortly after she turned 16, that’s when it began, according to the criminal complaint.

She reported to police that she was abused by Poole 20 or more times and that he was also drinking a lot. In the criminal complaint, she told police more than 20 instances of sexual abuse that continued until she was 17, or 18 in 2021.

Poole allegedly would also physically abuse her for no reason, she said that he would beat her some nights and even call her slurs.

Poole faces a slew of sexual assault, rape, aggravated assault, incest, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors charges. He awaits a preliminary hearing set for June 7, and has a $25,000 bail value.