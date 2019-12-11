Accessible parking for those who need it

(WTAJ) — Police say they hardly ever have to write tickets for people parked in handicapped spots, but when written, the tickets could be anywhere from $50 to $200.

According to the Americans with Disabilities Act(ADA), accessible parking must be offered where there is any type of parking.

One shopper we spoke with gives us an insight into what it means to have those spaced filled up.

“Parking there when you don’t need it means someone who does need it could have to walk farther and do damage to their injury, or may have to wait for another day to go out and do what they need to do” Ellen Flickinger, Local Shopper

