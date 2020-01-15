Access to broadband internet continues to be an issue for rural areas

(WTAJ) — Access to broadband internet continues to be a top issue in our rural areas.

Today the Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission held meetings in Ligonier and Bedford.

They talked about the regional broadband task force created in 2018.

Their mission is to find resources, gaps in service, ways to increase connectivity and competitiveness.

“This has so many advantages it can help people out. Small business, telemedicine, school districts, if school cancels and you can have everyone home it saves a lot of money, said Jeff Thomas: Broadband Taskforce Chair.

There will be more meetings as they collect information and complete a 6-month study.

They’re asking residents to help them by completing any requested surveys.