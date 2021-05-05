Access road project to take place in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local township is moving forward with its access road project in Clearfield County.

The project will link Industrial Drive and Shaffer Road opening up over two hundred acres of industrial land for future development. Groundbreaking on the project is expected as early as the third week of July and should wrap up by November.

Sandy Township manager says the plan for development on that land is to kick off in 2022.