2 accused of sending nude photos to underage girls

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Johnstown men were arrested after police said they sent nude photos to underage girls.

Shane Austin Musselman, 23, and Gavin Robert Muscatello, 19, face felony counts of distributing explicit sexual material to minors and unlawful contact with minors.

Musselman and Muscatello allegedly sent nude pictures of themselves to a 14-year-old girl and communicated with her through text messages and Snapchat. Muscatello reportedly tried to pick the girl up and indicated he wanted to perform oral sex on her, according to the charges filed.

During the investigation with the first 14-year-old girl, police discovered Musselman was sending nude pictures to another underage girl as well. According to police, Musselman sent this second girl photos and tried to pick her up while she was babysitting.

Both suspects were interviewed. Musselman said he did not know he was talking to any underage girls and if any of the girls either “seemed weird or may have sounded underage” he would delete them. Muscatello told police he stopped the conversations with the underage girl because “the conversations they were having were wrong and he didn’t want to get in trouble.”

Both men have preliminary hearings scheduled for June 29.