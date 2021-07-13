AC removed from window, $1,500 stolen in Somerset County, police investigate

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after it was reported that someone removed an air conditioning unit from a bedroom window and stole $1,500 from the victim.

The incident happened sometime between 9:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on Azalea Street in Paint Township June 27. The victim reported to police that the money and a set of battery jumper cables were stolen from her locked bedroom after someone removed the AC unit and climbed through the window.

IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police out of Somerset at 814-445-4104.