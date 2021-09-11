About $1,300 in power tools stolen from residential area in Bedford County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are currently investigating a theft where $1,300 worth of power tools was reported as stolen on Aug. 8th at about 10:57 a.m.

The theft occurred at the 7000 block of Black Valley Road in Monroe Township. Below is a list of the tools that were stolen:

  • STIHL 046 20 INCH BAR, WITH HANDBREAK MISSING AND DOGS MISSING- Valued at $1,000.
  • 1-INCH DRIVE RATCHET- Valued at $100.
  • 1-INCH DRIVE BREAKER BAR- valued at $100.
  • 1-INCH DRIVE, 8-INCH EXTENSION- Valued at $100.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at Bedford at (814) 623-6133.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss