About $1,300 in power tools stolen from residential area in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are currently investigating a theft where $1,300 worth of power tools was reported as stolen on Aug. 8th at about 10:57 a.m.

The theft occurred at the 7000 block of Black Valley Road in Monroe Township. Below is a list of the tools that were stolen:

STIHL 046 20 INCH BAR, WITH HANDBREAK MISSING AND DOGS MISSING- Valued at $1,000.

1-INCH DRIVE RATCHET- Valued at $100.

1-INCH DRIVE BREAKER BAR- valued at $100.

1-INCH DRIVE, 8-INCH EXTENSION- Valued at $100.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at Bedford at (814) 623-6133.