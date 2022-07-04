BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As the country continues to respond to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a rally was held in downtown Altoona on Sunday.

About 50 people gathered in the Heritage Plaza beginning at 2 p.m.

“This small town of Altoona can really come together and change for the good,” said Abbey Richards, an organizer for the rally.

Speakers shared their experiences with the crowd.

“We really wanted to make this a place for people who aren’t necessarily for the issue to come and get kind of educated,” Cameryn Bowser, an organizer for the rally.

“Even if we spoke to one person, you know, we made a difference doing something,” said Savannah Sabol, an organizer for the rally.

“We as a country have grown to be very accepting of all of our differences and celebrate those differences. This seems to me that we are turning the clock back 50, maybe even 100 years,” said Carol Taylor, a candidate for the 30th District of the Pennsylvania State Senate. “I am deeply heartened by the fact that there is people that are paying attention to this issue and I encourage them to look at it more deeply.”

The Blair County Democrats ran a table where attendees could register to vote.