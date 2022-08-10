CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Central Pennsylvania horse owners now have a closer option for veterinary services and emergency care.

Abington Equine Hospital in Port Matilda offers 24-hour emergency care, plus an array of general, reproductive, and surgical services.

“We’re going to be able to provide quite a few surgical procedures that were not available to the animals in this community in the past,” Abington’s Dr. Cat Radtke said.

Local farmers say the 63,000 square foot expansion to Abington was essential and brings them comfort.

“Instead of having to drive three hours, four hours, to New York state or to the University of Pennsylvania, now we’re about a 20-minute trailer ride away from this facility,” Tracey Galloway, owner of Almost Famous Farm in State College said. “For emergency services, or even routine care, that still we would have to be traveling for, this is really important.”







In addition to bringing new job opportunities, the space will provide continuing education for young professionals.

“Being so close to Penn State, we really can offer a lot of opportunities,” Dr. Radtke said.

The hospital is located at 156 Abington Lane, Port Matilda, PA 16870.