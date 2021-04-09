AAUW’s annual used book sale postponed, hopes to have event in fall

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — One of the largest used book sale events in our area has decided to postpone the event until the fall, due to COVID-19 concerns.

The American Association of University Women in State College host the annual book sale every year in May.

This is the second year in a row the event has been affected by the pandemic.

Over the last few years, the event has raised $150,000, that goes towards scholarships for woman and grants for non profit organizations.

“We just didn’t feel like it would be in the organization’s best interest to have the sale, trying to think about the health and safety of the participants in the sale as well as our volunteers,” said Dina Liberatore, Chair of the AAUW State College Used Book Sale.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to share with the community this summer.”

The AAUW of State College has held their book sale every year since 1962. Liberatore also adds they will not be accepting any book donations at this time.