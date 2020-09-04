AASD teacher tests COVID-19 positive before school reopens

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teacher in the Altoona Area School District tested positive for COVID-19 as schools are about to reopen on September 9.

School officials say a teacher at Ebner Elementary has tested positive during the teacher inservice that comes every year, roughly a week before schools reopen for the students.

Officials tell WTAJ that the teacher has been quarantined and the entire elementary school has been cleaned and disinfected. They have contacted the Department of Health for further guidance.

Currently, the school is still scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, September 9.