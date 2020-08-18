AASD: School sports will continue as scheduled

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Area School district said there will be sports and activities in the school district this school year.

At the start of last night’s board meeting, members said there would be no vote on athletics and they would continue as scheduled as much as possible.

The news comes after Gov. Wolf recommended that all school sports from K-12 not take place until 2021. The PIAA held an emergency meeting following the recommendation and the Altoona Area School District decided that sports won’t change right now.