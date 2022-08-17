BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One Altoona school has approved retention bonuses for faculty and staff.

The Altoona Area School Board approved a $1,000 bonus for all employees on Monday, August 15. The funds come from the Federal Covid Emergency Relief Fund.

Retention is important for the quality and stability of the schools education and community efforts.

Dr. Charles Prijatelj noted that the bonuses are thank you to staff for all that they’ve done.

“We’ve had people going above and beyond when it comes to dealing with health and safety issues, and all these things being driven by COVID, and it’s taken its toll. From that standpoint, it’s a ‘thank you’ to those that have stuck with us through this entire process,” Prijatelj said.

The district says the funds will cost more than 85 thousand dollars.