Altoona School District welcomes back students, reminds of safety measures

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Area School District is back in the classroom.

The district reminds folks to be cautious while on the roads to make sure everyone stays safe.

AASD Community Relations Director Paula Foreman said they are excited to be back to in-person learning, where kids can get the social aspect of schools like interacting one-on-one with teachers and friends.

“People still have the option to do the Altoona Cyber Academy if they want to do that, but we are looking forward to kids being back, getting them engaged in activities, in clubs, in sports, and that’s what makes us who we are and that an important part of learning,” Foreman said.

Students are not required to wear a mask in school, but that could change with Altoona going into a high transmission rate.

The Altoona school board is meeting at the high school at 6 pm Wednesday, August 25th to review the health and wellness plan in place, with a possible vote on the mask mandate.

The public will be allowed to make comments during the meeting.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.