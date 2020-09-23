AASD approves fan attendance for sports, high school football games

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Area School District school board approved to allow spectators at AASD sporting events beginning this Friday.

The decision comes after U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV said Tuesday the Wolf Administration failed to show “imminent and irreparable harm will occur” if the state can’t limit event crowds to 25 people inside and 250 people outside.

The school board made the decision to allow spectators at sporting events at 33% of facility capacity. That equates to roughly 3,400 people at Mansion Park, for example. The first game with the new occupancy will take place Friday, September 23, when the AAHS Mountain Lions take on Cumberland Valley.

If all goes well, the board may take the option to increase capacity at sporting events to 50% the following week when Altoona will take on their rivals, Hollidaysburg.