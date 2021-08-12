AAHS introduces new Girls Golf Team

Altoona, Pa (WTAJ)- Altoona Area High School announced a new girls golf team to their athletics lineup. The official formation of the team as well as practices will begin Monday.

Athletes approached the Athletics Department with the idea during the last school year. All the athletes that are currently registered with the sport are across all grade levels.

The team will play five matches with local teams in the region. However, Altoona Area School District’s Athletic Director, Phil Riccio, says that there’s a possibility there may be more matches as the season carries on.

Throughout the summer, the team has been going to clinics and training alongside the boys’ team. The girls that are participating in the team are very excited to get started and start competing. Riccio says that expansion on athletic teams is both good for the school and the community.

“Anytime you can create more opportunity in athletics, it’s a positive for both the school and the community,” Riccio said. “We’re going to get these young ladies out on the course. We’re teaching them to excel in a life sport, something they can play their whole life, and I think it’ll just be a great opportunity.”

Monday’s meeting will be an introductory meeting to the team. The girls will learn the practice structure and hand in physicals. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. at the high school.