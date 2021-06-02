‘A walk through the ruins’: Park rangers give guided tour of South Fork Dam

A picture of the remains of the South Fork Dam after the 1889 Flood. (submitted by the Johnstown National Flood Memorial)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Join a Park Ranger for a guided walk through the ruins of the South Fork Dam at the Johnstown National Flood Memorial until the end of September.

From June 5 through Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Park Rangers will take participants on an interpretive 45-minute walk to the bottom of the dam, through the breach, and back up out of the dam on the other side, according to a press release.

Participants will learn about May 31, 1889, the hillside across from the dam and more, they said.

The release said the last portion of the walk contains a steep section, and the whole walk is 1/3 mile. Participants are encouraged to wear proper shoes and bring water.

The meeting location is on the South Abutment.

No reservations are required. All you need to do is call the Visitor Center on the day of your visit to see if the program is being offered.