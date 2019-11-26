A special event for those with special needs with the Altoona Symphony & Zack Hinish Foundation

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Symphony is teaming up with the Zack Hinish Foundation to give families of those with special needs a special event.

On Saturday, December 7, families of individuals with special needs are invited to attend the Altoona Symphony’s Christmas show dress rehearsal.

The event will be held at Mishler Theatre and they ask you to arrive at 1:30 p.m. for the rehearsal start time of 2 p.m.

You can call to reserve your family’s free rehearsal pass at 814-822-0332.

Don’t forget, there is an accessible entrance available at the side of the Mishler if needed.