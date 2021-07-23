A look into West Penn Power’s process to prevent outages

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — High above the ground, crews break down a decaying tree in Boalsburg. West Penn Power surveyed the area after recent power outages due to severe weather.

“They went out looking for different problems that could still be out there that might cause power outages the next time we had heavy storms,” Todd Meyers, spokesman for West Penn Power.

They found about 30 trees that looked damaged enough to cause potential outages in the future.





“These trees are different than the ones that we just have the general ability to trim, these are off-right-away trees so that means that we don’t have the legal ability to trim the trees without asking permission of the property owners,” said Meyers.

Today, they were onsite at the Pennsylvania Military Museum along Memorial Drive for a line that serves about 100 customers.

Crews will be in Boalsburg for the next three or four days tending to trees.