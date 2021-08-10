A look into Ag Progress Days 2021

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three days out of the year, you can find Pennsylvania’s top agriculture and animal specialists all in one place: the fields of Ag Progress Days.

“There’s a couple ways you mark time in agriculture: the Farm Show and Ag Progress Days,” said Russell Redding, secretary the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. “We get a chance to see what we’ve done, got all these vendors here, we’ve got all these vendors here, we’ve got thousands of people coming through.”

Attendees can visit over 400 tents and learn from those eager to share their passions.

“They’re here taking in the latest crops and discussions about economics,” said Redding.

A popular attraction is the Equine Experience.

“Historically horses were the main source of transportation both out on the road and working the farmlands around Pennsylvania,” said Dr. Danielle Smarsh, assistant professor of equine science & an equine extension specialist at Penn State.

Today, Dr. Smarsh said the horses are also used for recreational and competition rides, showcased at the Horse Arena.

Not far from the stables, you’ll find the Pollinator Gardens with fluttering monarch butterflies.

Children can discover different seedlings and parents can learn how to grow their own produce… a trend over the past year.

“There was a big emphasis on the victory garden when people were stuck at home with the COVID,” said Brenda D. Rumfola, a master gardener with Penn State Extension.

The master gardeners say it’s never too early or too late to start working on your green thumb.

“It’s really giving a lot of the community members ideas on how they can do these things at their own homes, growing pollinator friendly gardens, growing their own food, and just that continuing learning,” said Andy Faust, a master gardener with Penn State Extension.

Ag Progress Days continues on August 10 and 11, beginning at 9 a.m.