A local woman is trying to spread joy to her community by taking pictures

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local woman is trying to spread joy to her neighbors stuck at home by taking family photos on their porches.

Lisa Bulas started the Johnstown Porch Project earlier this month.

She’s taken more than 70 family’s photos, with another 50 on a waiting list.

“So I’m doing the pictures at no charge, they’re free. I’m asking people in return to pay it forward. Support a local business or do something kind for your neighbor, just help others. We’re all in this together,” says Bulas.

She plans on honoring local high school seniors who may not be able to walk at graduation by getting their pictures as well.