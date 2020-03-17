A local school district is helping to make sure their kids don’t go hungry during the closures

WINDBER, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One local school district is helping to provide free meals to their students even though schools aren’t in session.

The Windber School District has around 1,200 students, many of which rely on the school’s breakfast and lunch.

That’s why the district is distributing free meals at seven pick-up locations from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays throughout the district.

“More than half of our students receive free or reduced lunches so they de depend on breakfast and lunches in the school each day,” says Jessica Shuster.

“We have the resources that we can provide that through our existing summer program. Some of our students really do rely on this food and we have backpack programs at our schools because over the weekends they have trouble getting food,” says Superintendent Joe Kimmel.

The pick-up locations are at the front entrance to the high school/middle school, elementary school, Windber Stadium Pavilion, Ogletown Municipal Building, Windber Fire Department, Scalp Level Fire Department and the Paint Township Municipal Building.