A local organization does its 5th annual ”Day of Service.”

by: Amanda Kenney

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day and his legacy is celebrated across the country with a day of service.

In Blair County, The United Way went to the YMCA for its 5th annual Day of Service.

The United Way enlisted a number of volunteers to help spruce up the place like sanding and restoring this bench.

“We know that non-profits live on very very tight budgets, and this is just one way they can provide them with a little extra assistance to get some work done around the office,” said Melanie Shildt: Executive Director United Way Blair County.

The United Way of Blair County reached out to a number of local non-profits today to help complete projects like cleaning, painting, and organizing.

