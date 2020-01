HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Huntingdon County District Attorney, Dave Smith, has announced the arrest of a man who set his own residence on fire on Christmas Morning.

It’s reported that Joshua French was arrested for arson, a first-degree felony, after police alleged that he had set fire to his 12th Street residence on the morning of December 25.

French will face a preliminary hearing next week. He is currently in jail on $250,000 bail.