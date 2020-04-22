A local gym is prepared to re-open early if they aren’t allowed to open by June 1

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local gym is prepared to re-open if they aren’t allowed to open by June 1 to save their business.

“We’re dependent on this. This is our livelihood, this is how we feed our family and pay our bills,” says Kelly Morgan, Owner of Morgainz Fitness.

Morgan and her husband Dave are the owners of four Morgainz Fitness Gyms in Johnstown, Ebensburg and Somerset.

Governor Wolf ordered the closure of nonessential businesses back in March but Morgan believes they are essential.

“People are using the gym for not just their physical health but also their mental health and also for social, especially people that live alone,” says Morgan.

Wolf announced that he intends to open the state gradually, county by county, potentially starting May 8, but that doesn’t necessarily include gyms.

That’s why Morgan says they are preparing to take the actions needed to open early.

“We believe that we could reopen safely. Out of necessity to survive and for our business to survive the nine years that we have blood, sweat and tears into this whole thing then yes, we’re not going to let it go without a fight…let’s just put it that way.”

Morgan stresses that they are not against the government, but that it’s all about survival.

“This is nothing political at all. Small businesses can’t survive without having revenue because we still have bills coming in. We have rent, we have utilities, we have taxes.”