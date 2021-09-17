A list of upcoming fall festivals in Central Pa.

(WTAJ) — With fall right around the corner, so begins fall festivals across Central Pennsylvania.

Whether you’re into pumpkin chucking, craft fairs or fall drinks like apple cider, we compiled a list of festivities happening near you.

Note: this list will continue to be updated as more festivities pop up.

BEDFORD COUNTY

2021 Bedford Fall Foliage Festival

When: Oct. 2 -3 and 9 – 10

Where: Downtown Bedford

Click here for more info

Pumpkinfest

When: Oct. 16 and 17

Where: Old Bedford Village

Click here for more info

BLAIR COUNTY

Hollidaysburg Community Farm Show

When: Sept. 20 – 23

Where: Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School Sports Building

Click here for more info

Italian Food and Heritage Festival

When: Sept. 19

Where: DelGrosso’s Park and Laguna Splash

Click here for more info

Harvestfest

When: Sept. 25 and 26

Where: DelGrosso’s Park and Laguna Splash

Click here for more info

CAMBRIA COUNTY

PotatoFest

When: Sept. 25

Where: Downtown Ebensburg

Click here for more info

Hiking Trails Halloween Bash

When: Oct. 2

Where: Lorain Borough Park

Click here for more info

Cresson Area Heritage Days

When: Oct. 2 – 4

Where: Front Street Cresson

Click here for more info

Apple Cider Festival

When: Oct. 3

Where: Prince Gallitzin State Park

Click here for more info

CAMERON COUNTY

Mason’s Farm Fall Festival

When: Oct. 9

Where: Driftwood

Click here for more info

CENTRE COUNTY

Central Pa. Tasting Trail Oktoberfest

When: Oct. 16

Where: Grange Park, Centre Hall

Click here for more info

Pumpkin’ Chunkin’ Festival

When: Oct. 16

Where: Bald Eagle State Park

Click here for more info

Way Fruit Farm fall festivities

When: September – October

Where: Way Fruit Farm, Port Matilda

Click here for more info

CLEARFIELD COUNTY

Clearfield Fall Festival

When: Oct. 9

Where: Downtown Clearfield

Click here for more info

Octoberfest

When: Oct. 2

Where: Downtown DuBois

Click here for more info

ELK COUNTY

Flavors of Fall Festival

When: Sept. 25

Where: Downtown Ridgway

Click here for more info

HUNTINGDON COUNTY

Fall Fest Fundraiser

When: Oct. 2

Where: Juniata Brewing Company

Click here for more info

Enchanted Halloween Trail and Festival – CANCELLED

Click here for more info

Train and Trolley Pumpkin Festival

When: Oct. 16 – 17 and 23 – 24

Where: East Broad Top Railroad, Rockhill

Click here for more info

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Pumpkin Patch Festival

When: Oct. 2

Where: Reynoldsville

Click here for more info

SOMERSET

Fall Craft Days

When: Oct. 9 – 10 and 16 – 17

Where: Seven Springs Mountain Resort

Click here for more info