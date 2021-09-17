A list of upcoming fall festivals in Central Pa.

(WTAJ) — With fall right around the corner, so begins fall festivals across Central Pennsylvania.
Whether you’re into pumpkin chucking, craft fairs or fall drinks like apple cider, we compiled a list of festivities happening near you.
Note: this list will continue to be updated as more festivities pop up.
BEDFORD COUNTY
2021 Bedford Fall Foliage Festival
When: Oct. 2 -3 and 9 – 10
Where: Downtown Bedford
Click here for more info
Pumpkinfest
When: Oct. 16 and 17
Where: Old Bedford Village
Click here for more info
BLAIR COUNTY
Hollidaysburg Community Farm Show
When: Sept. 20 – 23
Where: Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School Sports Building
Click here for more info
Italian Food and Heritage Festival
When: Sept. 19
Where: DelGrosso’s Park and Laguna Splash
Click here for more info
Harvestfest
When: Sept. 25 and 26
Where: DelGrosso’s Park and Laguna Splash
Click here for more info
CAMBRIA COUNTY
PotatoFest
When: Sept. 25
Where: Downtown Ebensburg
Click here for more info
Hiking Trails Halloween Bash
When: Oct. 2
Where: Lorain Borough Park
Click here for more info
Cresson Area Heritage Days
When: Oct. 2 – 4
Where: Front Street Cresson
Click here for more info
Apple Cider Festival
When: Oct. 3
Where: Prince Gallitzin State Park
Click here for more info
CAMERON COUNTY
Mason’s Farm Fall Festival
When: Oct. 9
Where: Driftwood
Click here for more info
CENTRE COUNTY
Central Pa. Tasting Trail Oktoberfest
When: Oct. 16
Where: Grange Park, Centre Hall
Click here for more info
Pumpkin’ Chunkin’ Festival
When: Oct. 16
Where: Bald Eagle State Park
Click here for more info
Way Fruit Farm fall festivities
When: September – October
Where: Way Fruit Farm, Port Matilda
Click here for more info
CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Clearfield Fall Festival
When: Oct. 9
Where: Downtown Clearfield
Click here for more info
Octoberfest
When: Oct. 2
Where: Downtown DuBois
Click here for more info
ELK COUNTY
Flavors of Fall Festival
When: Sept. 25
Where: Downtown Ridgway
Click here for more info
HUNTINGDON COUNTY
Fall Fest Fundraiser
When: Oct. 2
Where: Juniata Brewing Company
Click here for more info
Enchanted Halloween Trail and Festival – CANCELLED
Click here for more info
Train and Trolley Pumpkin Festival
When: Oct. 16 – 17 and 23 – 24
Where: East Broad Top Railroad, Rockhill
Click here for more info
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Pumpkin Patch Festival
When: Oct. 2
Where: Reynoldsville
Click here for more info
SOMERSET
Fall Craft Days
When: Oct. 9 – 10 and 16 – 17
Where: Seven Springs Mountain Resort
Click here for more info
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.