BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The University’s latest fundraising campaign, “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence,” concluded on Thursday, June 30.

After six years, the campaign fundraiser recorded over 2 billion dollars in support of their higher education program. The final total was $2,204,949,028.

The new all-time high for Penn State campaigns was reported on July 22 to the Board of Trustees by Rick Sokolov, board member and “Greater Penn State” volunteer chair, and O. Richard Bundy III, vice president for development and alumni relations.