9th annual Out of the Darkness Walk held in Blair County

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today in Blair County was the 9th annual Out of the Darkness Walk, hosted by the Blair County Suicide Prevention Task Force.

Over 600 people took part in the event at Lakemont Park in Altoona, walking in honor of the loved ones they’ve lost to suicide.

Today also marks the beginning of National Suicide Prevention Week.

All of the money raised goes towards the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss.