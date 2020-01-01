$999 Fine for holding a cell phone while driving is false

A post on Facebook says that if you’re caught using a cell phone or even holding it while driving in 2020 you will face a $999 fine and 3 year suspended license.

This is a fake post and has slowly been circulating online for years as the new year approaches. Snopes debunked the story back in early 2019 as well.

While Pennsylvania will see numerous new laws in 2020, such as Sunday deer hunting, the “Purple pole” law, and easier voting access with voter reform, the cell-phone law is absolutely not a law coming to Pennsylvania, or currently to ANY states.

Currently, using a “handheld device” to talk, text, email, message etc… is considered to be “Distracted Driving” which comes with a minimum $50 fine, plus court costs and fees, in the Commonwealth.