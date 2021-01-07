9,698 new COVID cases reported, 616 in our central region on Jan. 7

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 9,698 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing state totals to 693,087 known cases.

According to the DOH, 265 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 17,179.

There are 5,613 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,120 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Seventy-one(71) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,337,716 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 616 new cases since Wednesday. That brings our total to 47,420 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

Bedford: 99 (+1)

Blair: 185 (+2)

Cambria: 271 (+5)

Cameron: 4 (+0)

Centre: 148 (+1)

Clearfield: 55 (+4)

Elk: 21 (+0)

Huntingdon: 90 (+1)

Jefferson: 50 (+0)

Somerset: 98 (+3)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 14

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 6:

1577,229 doses of the vaccine have been administered.



A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here .

THE LATEST: