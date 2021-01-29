9,643 new COVID cases reported, 81% recovered since March

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 9,643 new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, bringing state totals to 834,048 known cases.

The DOH reports 159 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 21,462.

There are 3,691 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 753 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 15 – January 21 stood at 10.5%.

Eighty-one (81) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,611,366 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 306 new cases since yesterday. That brings our total to 55,616 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 121 (+1)

BLAIR: 245 (+4)

CAMBRIA: 363 (+2)

CAMERON: 7 (+0)

CENTRE: 193 (+2)

CLEARFIELD: 97 (+2)

ELK: 33 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 113 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 74 (+1)

SOMERSET: 175 (+2)



NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 14

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 30:

1,814,850 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers. 930,150 first doses will have been allocated. 719,928 of the first doses will have been administered. 884,700 second doses will have been allocated. 173,328 of the second doses will have been administered.



Through Jan. 28:

893,256 doses of the vaccine have been administered. There are 546,600 people who have received one dose (partially covered). There are 173,328 people who have received two doses (fully covered). The math results in 893,256 doses administered to 719,928 people.



A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here .

